Transcript for Jimmy Carter hospitalized over holiday weekend

Less than a week after former president Jimmy Carter left an Atlanta hospital for brain surgery. The 95 year old returned over the weekend for a urinary tract infection a steals and Sami is in Atlanta with the latest there Steve. Kimberly President Carter is of course 95 but we should underline a bit of encouraging news about his condition here and that is that. He's being treated at this hospital behind me and Americas which is his local hospital a hospital that is closest to his home in plains. For more serious health issues and serious treatments he's usually treated at Emory university hospital in Atlanta about three hours north of here. In a statement his spokesperson says that he was admitted to this hospital to treat a urinary tract infection they say he is already doing better and they expect him. To be headed home soon. He was released from Emory university hospital last week in time for Thanksgiving dinner he was sent home after. A risky procedure to reduce pressure. From blood that had formed over his brain. That procedure was needed after a number. A false that he suffered at his home including one fall. Where he famously suffered a black guy and continued on ten mass Phil. Where he helped build homes for habitat for humanity. At his church where he teaches Sunday school they tell us that his teachings has Sunday school teachings will be canceled for the rest of the month. Everyone here of course is looking forward. To his speedy recovery.

