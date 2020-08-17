Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris – ABC News Exclusive | Sunday 8|7c on ABC
Sending it deep ABC news exclusive. Joseph Klein Thomas Harris that democratic ticket for the White House their first sit down interview to gather anywhere. In New York. Robin Roberts with I didn't enhance on the history making sure. The exclusive news making event no question off limits supply. Paris Robert's Mueller sending united beat sevenths central on each.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:30","description":"Joe Biden & Kamala Harris - their first interview together, anywhere. No question off limits. The news-making event premieres Sunday night at 8|7c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72419478","title":"Joe Biden & Kamala Harris – ABC News Exclusive | Sunday 8|7c on ABC","url":"/US/video/joe-biden-kamala-harris-abc-news-exclusive-sunday-72419478"}