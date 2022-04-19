Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial

ABC News contributor and Law and Crime Network host Brian Buckmire discusses the latest on the Depp v. Heard defamation case as the divorced couple wraps up week three of the trial.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live