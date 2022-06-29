Judge hearing arguments on whether to release affidavit behind Mar-a-Lago search

The latest on the investigations surrounding Donald Trump and his real estate organization as his former CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to tax charges.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live