Transcript for Judge rules Harvey Weinstein will have to face trial on remaining sex charges

Harvey Weinstein walks out of court defeated. His hearing filled with the leaders of the need to movement waiting to hear the fate of one of the most notorious for this need to era. We are relieved. That Harvey Weinstein failed in his efforts to avoid accountability. For his actions. Despite his lawyer's attempt to get the criminal case against him thrown out the judge ruled that all five counts of sexual assault against him will stand. And the man who once known as alleged in Hollywood. Now faces a trial for rape and related charges. We intend to continue to vigorously. Defend this case. To the best of our ability. Initially he faced six counts stemming from three women including rape and criminal sexual act charges mr. Weinstein should have his day in court. What those good. The two women who are alleged to be the victim. But one of those charges has since been dropped. Related to accusations made by actress which yet evidence following email. The projected inconsistencies in her testimony before today's decision Weinsteins attorney Benjamin Braff men. Had argued that her perjured testimony contaminated the grand jury proceedings. Call for the remaining five counts of the indictment to be dropped. The prosecution countered Weinstein has long denied any non consensual encounters. After the decision wife seems lawyer addressed the need to movement saying that. This trial is only about a specific criminal case in that the movement should not be allowed to influence its outcome. Maggie relief ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.