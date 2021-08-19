-
Now Playing: Breaking down Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew
-
Now Playing: Mena Suvari hopes her story of survival can help others
-
Now Playing: Dramatic testimony on Day 1 of R. Kelly trial
-
Now Playing: Extreme fire danger, tropical threats
-
Now Playing: WHO scientist: 'There isn’t enough evidence now to tell us who needs the boosters'
-
Now Playing: Extreme fire danger in California
-
Now Playing: Former 1st lady Rosalynn Carter turns 94
-
Now Playing: Devastating wildfire travels through Northern California
-
Now Playing: Biden administration prepares booster shot rollout
-
Now Playing: Nurse braids patients' hair on her days off
-
Now Playing: Louisiana battling 4th COVID-19 wave, low vaccination rates
-
Now Playing: Girls Scouts unveil new cookie for 2022
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about a COVID-19 treatment
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: White House recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
-
Now Playing: ICUs on the brink as White House set to issue COVID booster shots guidance
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: White House to recommend COVID-19 booster shots after 8 months
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers vow to investigate Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Wall Street slips as retail sales drop in July
-
Now Playing: Airline tells crew not to duct tape passengers after unruly incidents