The lawsuit outlines instances in which Andrew allegedly sexually abused Giuffre when she was 17, claiming she was abused twice on Jeffrey Epstein's property. Andrew has denied the allegations.

Mena Suvari hopes her story of survival can help others

The star of “American Beauty” and “American Pie” discusses the physical and emotional abuse she survived, her struggle with drugs and her hopeful future in her new book, “The Great Peace.”