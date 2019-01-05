Transcript for 2 killed in shooting on university campus

We begin with the lockdown lifted at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where police say a gunman opened fire in a classroom. On the last day of classes at least two people are dead and four others injured the student run paper at the school. Says it's sports reporter is recovering from surgery after he was wounded. And this morning the FBI is joining the investigation has please identify the suspect are the 22 year old with ties to the school. This morning a north trying to community devastated following a deadly shooting on the university campus I can't tell you the sadness. I love the entire community. Didn't know that. A situation like this as it hurt. On our campus our government opened fire in the middle of a classroom in the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. On the last day of classes for the semester university quickly sent alerts warning students and a tweet to run and hide. Quite secure yourself immediately it was like. Stay safe get indoors. I didn't have T all that students running from buildings others taking safety inside classrooms one tweeting we are okay. Everything was silent not it was out mint and without warning gnome. Just on sort there's gunshots or have meant. Many students say they mistook the gunfire as a senior prank. Including interest and killed who with in the classroom where the shooting took place. At first there have been hurt it's opener like image mab is on like some real artwork Nazi everyone running like screaming. Like. Oh this is for real so many screens so many things going on like. I don't know how I don't know how it got other barely. This video posted by Jordan Pearce sure we'd suitors with their he has in the year. Fleeing from the campus library on him over the library inner calmness like there's an active shooter situation we know that high. And act out like dot Israel. Is actually how so. I brought it up and I meet a high police officers from grameen in the opposite direction would be chaos. Or should I remainder of the rent you. Officers quickly arrived on that scene saying they disarmed the suspect before he could reload this morning authorities identifying him as 22 year old Tristan Terrelle. The reports say Toro the former student at the university no motive is known at this time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.