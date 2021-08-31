Transcript for 'It's Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Cities adapt to stronger storms

Finally tonight as the Gulf Coast moves into recovery mode after I'd ask how can cities like New Orleans be more resilient in the face of climate change and adapt to the new reality of stronger hurricanes. Chief meteorologist ginger zee has this week's it's not to linked. Okay. Hi Evans and dizzy and it's not too late. Smashed cars under a collapsed building here we are again in Louisiana third major hurricane with an eight year. Rapidly intensify before making landfall then made landfall. Analysts on land as a major hurricane for more than eight hours that's really hearts until. What led to this we know that the water temperatures are up to four degrees above average we know that rabbinate. Intensification has been related to climate. Change from rapid intensification. He hear it all the time. It basically means a storm that dollars and 35 miles per hour faster within 24 hours before making landfall. I did did that and way more. And checking this out you know really ominous 2017 study didn't they found out that a storm that intensifies by seventy miles per hour and so two times the definition. You 24 hours before landfall he is something happens about once in a century today. With climate change and what we expect in the future it could happen every five to ten years by the end of this century. But how mines and what do we do going forward Edison like WiMax. Sixteen years to the day after Katrina the overhaul levees in the city certainly passed a key test. But will it be enough in the future and do we need to expand levees to protect every community on the Gulf Coast. We build the levees to twenty feet so what are we didn't just keep building the wall. Being totally. It's a problem in coastal cities around. The world and the answer can't be building to address the challenges that mother nature throws at us. Until. He gets at some point where it can't do and where maybe were at that point now we see that I think places like. New Orleans and the Gulf Coast can be a kind of red light there could be blinking and people think oh we need to. Big satellite now we actually he did to fix do some of the things that we know we should be doing. To address climate change. In New Orleans Garden District just hours after the storm with the city still in the dark for days if not weeks. Sheila says making the city more resilient and is about more than just levees. I think the idea of resilience is about having more than kind of one answer and then when that answer fails. Now we're stuck without and any solution at all so I think building more resilient. Aaron mainly it is here is. It is happening home. New orleans' Ninth Ward which bore the brunt of Katrina. I. Sixteen years later they are still rebuilding the so this. Is a Levy it looks like just a big show little autograph on the other side is the Mississippi River. It has been built up since Katrina aid can now handle not T twenty feet of storm surge this of the holy cross section of the holy night. Martha Johnson and his group don't just want to build it back and they wanna do it clearly and sustainably. Like you said part of the issue when you rebuild and it takes sixteen years serving. This used Ecstasy newcomers come and cooler pricing out. The folks who lived here originally right and that's been a big concern. The people who live here. And those who moved here because they'd like. Closing this of this community is that you get houses that are new houses and property value goes. After it hit our there's as old as yet they've got challenges ahead in the Ninth Ward but people will not give up. Putting communities lake Arthur is facing constant threat of hurricanes how much worse isn't going to guess. I think it's station is a that we got more of these coming at least in this decade and and or is it. Rake in almost. And that just means no matter what and fair to say that the storm would have happened. But without a warming planet it Maine out of Ben has intense night. We've seen a Maria Lauren dory and might call her my hardy. Right Eric should be like well if a crime that wasn't warming what you see so many beat. Oh. We know new islands passed one test from might after the fourteen point six billion dollars they invested in the levees the power grid didn't. But now is an important opportunity to learn ahead of the next big one hand to become more resilient. We've. Clearly have an opportunity not in New Orleans not in the Gulf Coast. But certainly in the nation to rethink. And in an equitable way how we can build the infrastructure that we already have but builder or more room. To be more resilient because we know that next time it's going to be another category four or five storm. As we look up. Well it's no power again and we are being warned that you'll islands and the parish is south of here could be without power for weeks. You feel the sun beating down and you realized there's so much cleanup to deal this is a roof from a collapsed home. A second story and I'm standing on the front porch. This type of damage and the infrastructure. Down. Those are the questions that we need to answer it's not just how to we rebuild this house to withstand the next one because there will be annexed land. How do we build this city news and this area to live sustainably. Misleads Syria that out when they really won't leave you two lane home.

