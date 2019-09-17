Transcript for Legendary journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

Q Robert was a fixture of Washington known for her sharp reporting and analysis. Quick wit grace and kindness notably her support of women in journalism. Oh Wilmer and a mentor who he encouraged women to push for a seat at the political roundtable. The daughter of longtime US represented is hale Boggs and Wendy Boggs cook grew up with a front row seat to American political history. Her full name is Mary Martha careening Morrissey Claiborn Roberts thank you for having me and company cut she considered joining the family business that found calling as a journalist it was essentially reporting and writing very brief little stories and I loved it. She spent ten years at NPR for finding her longtime home here at ABC news. First as a contributor on this week what is your definition. Now when they see it sent. Reader calling him Donaldson from 1996. To 2000 to you next week. He was a key part of the ABC news's political coverage for decades inner viewing presidents politicians and first ladies. Several New York Times best sellers detailing untold and remarkable contributions of women in American history she received countless awards and more than thirty honorary degrees. But the most important to coax her Catholic faith her beloved New Orleans and her family. Very to her husband Steve also a journalist for 53 years Cokie was the mother of two and grandmother of six in 2002 Coca battled breast cancer and spoke candidly about being on television while wearing away. I felt. First going on the Aron a wig that I looked really goofy. It is that Ernestine that humanity that made her stand out amid the new ways of politics and why Cokie was so beloved by those of us here at ABC news. And by viewers across the nation. Karen Travers ABC news Washington.

