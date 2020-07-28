Transcript for Maine woman dies of apparent shark attack

We turn now to what appears to be a deadly shark attack in Maine what I say something grabbed a woman swimming just offshore. This morning tragedy off the coast of Maine were a woman has died after an apparent shark attack. Witnesses tell reporters on the scene that the woman's body was flown into the ear bite something in the water. And it could be you know and oh. Police say two Kyle Acker helped the victim gets issue war but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Outside New York City around the same time to shark sightings forced the closure of several beaches on Long Island. Came out shot out of order spun around. To us to look what about you been definitely chart. Lifeguards who saw one of the sharks say it was a bull shark an aggressive species that can grow to eight feet mall authorities later released a photo of a C rate at washed up nearby with enormous bite marks this is a sizable one. And they can do some damage in the right situation and it's a credit to lifeguards. Working together with all these agencies to protect the resident experts say shark attacks are down this year as more people stay home due to the pandemic. But last month a North Carolina a sixteen year old suffered forty puncture wounds after fighting off a shark. My leg got a lot of water and I saw my uncle wants aren't Matt Leonard. God and to Stanley's recent close encounter in the northern Atlantic off the coast of Nova Scotia. A great white shark swimming right beside the speedboat. Among. Now. Authorities have not released the identity of that victim in Maine if confirmed it would be the first fatal shark attack on record in that state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.