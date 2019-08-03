Transcript for Man allegedly breaks into Taylor Swift's apartment

A man released from jail just last month for break into Taylor swift's New York town house is in custody and charged with doing it again. Police say Roger Al grotto climbed to a second floor patio and smashed a window to get into the pop star's home. He served six months for breaking into swift's home last April when police found them sleeping in her bed after using a shower. Two months before that he allegedly broke with or with the chapel. A 1991 episode of the Simpsons featuring Michael Jackson's voice is being pulled from circulation. The show's executives who reportedly made the decision after watching the HBO documentary leaving neverland. In which two men say they were molested by Jackson when they were boys the simpsons' executive producer tells the Wall Street Journal he found the documentary convincing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.