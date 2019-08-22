Man attacks his own lawyer in Arizona courtroom

More
Man facing trial for allegedly assaulting corrections officer attacks his own lawyer in courtroom.
0:44 | 08/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man attacks his own lawyer in Arizona courtroom
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Man facing trial for allegedly assaulting corrections officer attacks his own lawyer in courtroom.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65120671","title":"Man attacks his own lawyer in Arizona courtroom","url":"/US/video/man-attacks-lawyer-arizona-courtroom-65120671"}