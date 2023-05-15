Man attacks Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff with baseball bat

A man attacked two staffers of Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly with a baseball bat; the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

May 15, 2023

