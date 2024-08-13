Man dies of heat exposure in Death Valley park

A man died of heat exposure in California's Death Valley National Park, marking the park's second heat-related death this summer, according to the National Park Service.

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live