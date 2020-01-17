Man goes on rampage inside Connecticut department store

More
Cellphone video shows a man destroying cosmetic counters and knocking over display units inside a Bloomingdale's store in Connecticut.
3:00 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man goes on rampage inside Connecticut department store

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Cellphone video shows a man destroying cosmetic counters and knocking over display units inside a Bloomingdale's store in Connecticut.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68338518","title":"Man goes on rampage inside Connecticut department store","url":"/US/video/man-rampage-inside-connecticut-department-store-68338518"}