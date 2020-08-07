Now Playing: Penguins visit Field Museum in Chicago

Now Playing: Protesters march in Indiana following racist incident

Now Playing: Scrabble bans offensive slurs from tournaments

Now Playing: Police reform in America and possible paths forward

Now Playing: Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars as new details emerge

Now Playing: Amy Cooper faces charges for calling police on Black bird watcher

Now Playing: Man speaks out after alleged racially-motivated attack

Now Playing: A look into Ghislaine Maxwell's life behind bars

Now Playing: NBA under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise

Now Playing: New details from scathing book by Trump's niece

Now Playing: Trump pushes school reopenings, withdraws from WHO

Now Playing: COVID-19 surge triggers testing crisis in US

Now Playing: NBA players arrive in Florida

Now Playing: Needing a lift

Now Playing: Hospitals reaching capacity

Now Playing: Friends captured in viral video protesting police were applauded for their bravery

Now Playing: How toilet paper factory employees are working through COVID-19 demands

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 7, 2020