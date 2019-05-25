Transcript for Meet Denver Zoo's 2 newest rare Asian elephants

I have Tierney elephant hears is really exciting. She had gotten to an age where they were old enough that they would be leaving their Stanley group they needed another place else. But not just barely old enough at this point to reproduce. Just fifteen he'll give them. They basically out room where they rat that they came to giant Denver's news in late at Lillehammer and the insert a couple of young guys got. Being attendant. In turning nine when he moved here we specifically our bill how multiple male help. And so being able to see you kind of injuries than you are hurt him. Gonna be really exciting not there yet they have news big east in a much different aspects of life here in that her. Eight are. We're hearing Danny definitely really. There's also a lot of people that love to come visit and review and visit he'll attend so chuck NJ acre learning to adopt. Through that the voices that card soldiers. Squeaking by. So emotional. Better than anything would be here right now. While its I'll meet them so. We're pretty day exhibit where ten acres have been multiple different areas so they're still. Parts of this. Exhibit that they hadn't even met yet so once we continue working on actually meaning that its new. The actual surroundings Marion and we see that they're comfortable and confident in that space that'll move forward with them. Needing more animals and making friends and meeting our dominant bowl which. These intimidating and t.'s. 49 years and almost. 5000 pounds Alan. Something again especially as they're making sure that happens after meeting really well. Let's check their sleep patterns in the that they were getting enough sleep. Public pops that of that spending essentially. It was a really nice moment we took this one of them constantly slinking already but then to have his brother walk around and you can see them sort of adjusts their body positions news and comedy the other is not enough for spending money like that. Though obviously the key factor for all of us and gotten them. Pink with a sliding around us. In the snow the other day we've got enemies of volunteers. And he's trap aimed at rallies now. We like to America Colin we do everything we can't help make sure that they. Have an easy transition. That's really rewarding and pressed to see those moments where you can tell you. He's having a great time. Qichen chuck came from African lion safari which is an Ontario. Canada and is the way there are managed in the way that their keepers worked with them is very different from how we work for them. And so one way that we want to make this change. Easier for them is just by. Teaching them kind of our training philosophy. We don't do any trips or anything that would just be considered entertainment purposes. We asked the elephants do behaviors that helped us take better care of them. So he chose to put his foot down which is totally okay that's part of the the room the training process here is that he can make that choice. So it Danny reset him reposition him and now he's. He's good to go. This morning we. But our little enrichment meal which indicates. What type of enrichment they should get so we're not giving in the same things over and over again. So today they are getting essential oils so. When we were setting up their air isn't that different smells for them to interact with and then this afternoon we'll pop some fresh popcorn. Up in things like and that we put it in different street. When you're working with such an incredibly intelligent analysts like elephants you really need to be sure that mentally they're taking care of as well as physically. I think that social connection between Justin gates is really really important about animals and when they first. Came out here power they first forgiving place to come out here. Behave stood in the doorway her about how today so called again let jock in right. So chuck is kind of ready for the world is ready to explore what comes next. And Jake on the other hand stands right behind them and a waits to see air as if everything's good and then hope follow chuck into these days. This new experiences. Check into eight our continuous residents are going to be meeting the rest of the heard. I'm starting today for not simply the entire herd of one that they will be meeting Groucho and Bodine number 82 oldest residents are bachelor hurt so. Grasso whose 49 is our top available in our hurt. He's really responsible for teaching. The younger bulls here what it's like to be an adult male elephant and fourteen year old -- is still at an age where he. Sometimes likes to play in rough housing flights Ari. Around like. Emails he. I really positive addition to changing of the social dynamic when they arrived. It was really fun to watch. They've adapted very very well there and really Smart. But they've worked really well together to quickly adapting and it. Beat each other's back that heat. The future turns checking date they. Says it. Very much benefit Trenton. Going out to another facility in treating their genetic they're very very important survival of the species overall. But here at Denver zoo the fact that we have now the largest. Male Asian elephant facility. It provides a a lot of opportunities for research. Honor. People out there who is. Do not approve. Of elephants are animals in general being in human here there's a lot of history that goes into people's perception of what we view day today. But the role loved of his right now it very different than it ever happen and I think that's one of the most unique things I'd hate. That we confirmed by ice to. The community is we're in a very unique situation having five and what we can learn from. The elephants here we'll be can provide to the community globally. I think. In the ultimate benefit. And and why they're here.

