-
Now Playing: Trump administration to roll out plan for longer-term detention of migrant families
-
Now Playing: Border Patrol investigating abuse allegation by migrant girl at border facility
-
Now Playing: Border hearings continue over migrant detention facility crisis
-
Now Playing: 11-foot gator stops traffic on North Carolina road
-
Now Playing: Man files lawsuit against Jehovah's Witness organization, alleges sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: Trump backtracks on gun background checks after talk with NRA president
-
Now Playing: Migrant detention rule change will hold families until court hearings
-
Now Playing: Area 51 military base expected to bring in mass crowds next month
-
Now Playing: 'Distraught' dad finds baby, teen daughter dead
-
Now Playing: Teen sues Fresno PD using bodycam video of officer punching him
-
Now Playing: Footage of stumbling panthers sparks wildlife probe
-
Now Playing: Officials continue search for firemen lost at sea
-
Now Playing: 'I ran out screaming': 11-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
-
Now Playing: Teen, baby girl found dead; mom person of interest
-
Now Playing: What is SNAP?
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein seeks change of venue for trial
-
Now Playing: Injured horse airlifted to safety in dramatic rescue
-
Now Playing: Dog owner arrested after girl, 9, mauled to death by 3 dogs in Detroit
-
Now Playing: Emergency order issued for Area 51
-
Now Playing: Man nabbed for guns, drugs had Nazi paraphernalia