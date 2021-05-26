Transcript for Mike Tyson grows up surrounded by violence in Brooklyn, New York: Part 1

This is the biggest fight with the biggest build up a legitimate quality. Watch Joseph Frazier. For the first time seventeen years ago and Madison Square Garden. His sleep Mike Tyson behind that Brad coming in. Mike Tyson has pulled her baddest man on the planet because he was the baddest man on the planet. Everything that Tyson does his intimidating. When Tyson fought. Everybody stopped to watch the world stocks. Nothing compared to make that Mike Tyson was fighting through tonight. Mike Tyson surrounded by security. This panel is a victim fifth. Tyson story breaks all the roles in black guy. Violent sport. Rose sub in and around violence. Goes away you. Flow rate. He is more love now really ever has. I've never seen god America is good. Allow that happened to somebody. Mike Tyson as always. No shirt no rove and bill includes a mom. Tyson Spain's fight was the biggest event that you could imagine bigger than the World Series bigger than the Super Bowl. Bigger than the NBA championship. Eric I think it. It was a who's who. Oprah most courts. Anybody who's somebody was there. O'Malley. Entered the ring here could make his mouth. Everybody was looking for the next I'll leave. And then here comes kid dynamite. People freed him into a delight with the name. Ball. Yeah. At the did I need no fighter once you get run over by a truck. This few people in the world that goal by one name Tyson Tyson Tyson Tyson has his most recognizable face on the planet more than the Pope. For the Queen Elizabeth more than the president synonymous with the price. In white America the image of Mike Tyson was that he was scary. From the black perspective. He was he row because he was a success. In the white man's world and gain worldly possessions. At the white man's game knowing what beat you have refused is no way. Courtside seats were fifteen point. That's the pipe folks seventy million dollars everybody wanted peace it by. Including Donald Trump. I'll trump who had today in a flare. The look and the cash to make it happen. Truck put up eleven million dollars to host this fight and as made it his personal mission. Wolf would benefit Trump's casinos of course. Boardwalk was packed. You couldn't get a room. Within 1015 miles of Atlantic City that was shown in over sixteen countries listening to all big gossiping mixed areas that similar. On this magnificent. Event that transpired. The heavyweight champion of the war. Is why we're. Mike Tyson was a key. He was only 21 years old he had to carry the whole industry or shoulder he wasn't equipped for the millions of benefit I thought I. You know and all partisan. And she's talked to cure backed the latest. Of that person. And where they did win they came from. Mike just a little put. My kids who came from the cold. Every corner in the world. This like. Whoa did most of what this guy. Straight from the street. A global. Blue leave of course is true for Mike Tyson now I'm emotional Brownsville specialist Mike. And he might lost his home. Moved down the hill which I am white knew who downhill savage down he film you've got to be ready compete because he dropped. It was so dangerous. I'm talking about gains and talking about girls disappearing. And talking about dead bodies being found in. Vacant lots. You know 10 o'clock in the morning. You gotta worry about Lewis had just because. Who want to give us the score was gonna come out and ducked out of a building and grab you rape you stand humored EU so you become Paraguay's. Who live by that you know that good alleged scheme and this is for people who rob a poor people. Let the country is about and I'll call Italian. I'm competitive rounds noticed a stable middle class community. In his early heart. Conferees stopping him in hand lands where we've come in the paper from my guns are always going off. He believes when that the being broken very very hard for me and I could they become accustomed to it. Shares is making a Brownfield swimming not empty right now if that door it's fifty doubt the people trying to get to one door. Normally wouldn't walked toward. I always had Mike's permission to share what I do if he didn't really have a healthy childhood at all. His mother was alcoholic and she loved him dearly but when she would be drinking she was extremely abusive. His mom. On Saturdays usually on the weekends would hook up with some guy and bring him home and they were. Usually both drunk and an oftentimes his mother would get beat up and then they he would toilet watch him having sex and so. Violence sex alcoholism. Abuse of women. Those were his face I'm from normal. He picks up the nickname dirty Ike from the kids in the street because. His personal hygiene is just lacking. He said that in the neighborhood and who is really bullied. And teens a lot. He found some serenity only really from leasing pages. Any keep him some stature and his community. Pigeon flying ants is still synonymous with Brooklyn I mean with the all but primarily Wipro Clint. There was a sport the flap isn't a god thing blocks away might have a pigeon coop. And we would bad. You think all your pigeons up at the same track. And didn't they flat around. And did they interact. And who control of the most visions for what other guys peasant group. It's just a former Olympics eight ism and it's also. A slush you run to for love. He loved the freedoms the pigeons hat that that they had a home that was a good home to roost. But they could fly free during the day and in return to their roots and might couldn't fly free. They're like my Brothers and sisters and friends. That I had to worry about them asking for any money but trying to get over me and doing things trying to hurt you for any reason. One day Mike Tyson. These were this pigeons. And one of the older boys who had been victimizing him on the streets turns out it's such tormenting mind. He goes into Mike scoop he takes one of Mike's pigeons in his hand and he's playing with opinion Mike is begging him don't hurt the pension. And instead of giving the bird back tonight this guy twists the pigeons and and rich the head. All of this pitch and the bird. Is twitching literally its debt for news and Mike Tyson. Goes berserk. Mike Tyson. Beats. The living daylights out of this bigger stronger did. And that may well. Have been the turning point in my Tyson's life.

