Transcript for Over 1M under evacuation orders in Southeast

Back here at home more than one million people are now under evacuation orders from Florida to the Carolinas everyone along the coast is being warned. Even if hurricane Dorian doesn't make landfall in the US he could still be extremely dangerous and destructive dumping more than a foot of rain in some areas. Party seen flooding on streets of Mike and me there ABC Serena Marshal continues our coverage she's in new Smyrna beach Florida. Good morning Serena. Canon good morning the Florida National Guard is already activated 4500 troops to respond to this storm and the American Red Cross sent out the sixty shelters just here in Florida. This morning hurricane Dorian threatening nearly 1000 miles of American coastline if you live Indian mandatory you have you just. Have to get out with the storm a looming about 100 miles offshore one point two million people have been ordered to evacuate from Florida. All the way to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It's right adulation as our place. They've got your belongings vacated seek shelter. Police going door to door and Boynton beach Florida where patients hospitals are being moved in moment. Despite the warnings not all evacuated this man venturing out to test the waters and Palm Beach. Getting wiped out by the massive waves there are right. Going to be all right but many have deserted the area fleeing their homes and businesses. So right now you're just watching and waiting. Like everybody else in dilution canning and South Carolina all lanes of this highway now lead away from the coast. Many people and Charles and are bracing for severe flooding our clos in sunny is there. So many families here deciding the third would stay put. They're getting their sandbags ready to keep the water out and in Georgia where 400000 people are under evacuation orders. The governor is warning them don't take any chances. Even with all this preparation we still cannot stress. Enough that hurricane door in remains a significant threat. Flooding remains of the greatest threat some forecasters are saying -- areas could get their fifteen inches of rain and with this storm surge in reaching seven feet Kenneth that is a lot and is still. Not too late to evacuees in a Marshall thank you.

