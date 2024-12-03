Missing grandmother believed to have fallen into sinkhole: Police

A search and rescue mission is currently underway for Elizabeth Pollard.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live