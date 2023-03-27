Mississippi town of Black Hawk grapples with tornado devastation

ABC News' Jay O'Brien reports from Black Hawk, Mississippi, a tiny town hit by an EF-3 tornado on Saturday, on the impact of the devastation and how they hope to rebuild.

March 27, 2023

