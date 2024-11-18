Mom demands answers in son’s alleged hanging incident

WJLA’s Brad Bell reports on a second-grade student recovering from injuries after he was allegedly hanged in his school’s bathroom by a fourth grader.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live