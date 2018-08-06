Monkey clings to its owner as he's arrested for stealing a car

More
The monkey was taken to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary in Palm Harbor, Florida, because the man didn't have a permit to own it.
1:01 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Monkey clings to its owner as he's arrested for stealing a car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55761460,"title":"Monkey clings to its owner as he's arrested for stealing a car","duration":"1:01","description":"The monkey was taken to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary in Palm Harbor, Florida, because the man didn't have a permit to own it. ","url":"/US/video/monkey-clings-owner-arrested-stealing-car-55761460","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.