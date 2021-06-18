24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Noor overturned

ABC News' Kyra Phillips speaks with ABC News contributor Chana Lloyd on the Minnesota Supreme court's decision to overturn the third-degree murder conviction of a Minneapolis police officer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live