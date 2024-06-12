NBA legend Jerry West dies at age 86

West was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times for his legendary career as a player and executive, and his silhouette is considered to be the inspiration for the NBA logo.

June 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live