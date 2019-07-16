Transcript for Neil Armstrong's spacesuit goes on display for 1st time in more than a decade

The people are playing your favorite. Call. I'm David Curley were marking fifty years since the remarkable achievement of landing a man on the moon. And perform all of program. Quietly. Neil Armstrong's first step in his spacesuit. Which has become an iconic symbol of the lunar landing. It is the single most human factor of the Apollo eleven mission. Lisa Young knows Armstrong's suit better than most a concern for her at the Smithsonian. It is 21 layers of material some of them invented in essence a space ship the astronauts could survive and operate in. Made fifty years ago not by an aerospace company bear rather a consumer products company Playtex. It was a broad and colonel company that ended up. Creating this piece of technical I think it's a great fan and can't let. Some of the layers of this suit had a half life of fifty years so parts of it. Have been degrading it has taken more than two years of work on this suit to get it ready to put out back on display not to make a look perfect. But as it was when it was on the moon there is a moon dust embedded here. In this suit. The Leonard us is embedded right there on the surface to tell a story forever for you can see the gray the challenges to leave all of the original materials and tack plus what's happened to and that that tells its and you know history. Representing Apollo. And this conservative or just learned something unique about the Apollo eleven suits the flags on the shoulder appears scoffed was it where. No there was a printing problem the marks were visible even before the flight. Now fifty years later this suit is on display again. Do you watch people look at the suit. I will watch people's. And I love to see people's reactions it is it's very emotional.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.