Transcript for Newly released images show missing University of Utah student

At this time we cannot confirm the make and model. Of the vehicle that picked up MacKenzie. Or the description of the person at hatch park on June 17. Description we have as they. It could have been a male or female. We've exhausted all avenues in determining that information and want to ask this person to please call us. In response to some of the questions we received yesterday. We have a still photo pulled from the report surveillance cameras. Showing MacKenzie during the time she spent in the airport. After her flight landed. I've gone by the time stamps on the video CD plane dipped to 0:9 AM. And brought into the lift 2:40 AM. Over the course to repair Oxley 31 minutes MacKenzie walk from the jet way. To catch the left. With a quick stop to pick up her luggage. She did not appear to talk to anyone in the airport. She have a small black backpack. And was kidding me large blue purse or bag. Then picked up a Braylon rolling suitcase. Some describe as Slade. This is the last known footage we have heard and shows look she was wearing that day. We were asked yesterday about prior interactions with MacKenzie. How we did check that Celek city police department has had three previous interactions with MacKenzie. Those interactions consisted of a moving violation in 2015. An assault a year ago. And found property six months ago there is no indication that any of these interactions are connected with her disappearance and all of those cases are resolved. She was not made any contact with these holy city police departments and she picked up profound property in January 2019. After discussions with her family and friends we see no indication that she has gone off the grid before. This kind of behavior is on characteristic for her according to them. In regards to our online activities we are aware of the suspecting continue to look into all facets. Of her life for leads to her disappearance. We continue to lead to use our whole tool kit investigative tools to uncover information. And follow the leads that are generated. We will continue to update the public if it does not in danger MacKenzie or the case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.