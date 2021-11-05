By the Numbers: Dow Jones hits 35,000

More
The Dow Jones stock market index touched 35,000 for the first time. Some stocks are booming as the American economy moves to more fully reopen.
1:22 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Dow Jones hits 35,000

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"The Dow Jones stock market index touched 35,000 for the first time. Some stocks are booming as the American economy moves to more fully reopen.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77609778","title":"By the Numbers: Dow Jones hits 35,000","url":"/US/video/numbers-dow-jones-hits-35000-77609778"}