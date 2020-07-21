By the Numbers: Federal unemployment relief set to expire

More
As Congress considers the next coronavirus relief package, a look at what this means for millions of unemployed Americans.
0:56 | 07/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Federal unemployment relief set to expire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"As Congress considers the next coronavirus relief package, a look at what this means for millions of unemployed Americans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71888009","title":"By the Numbers: Federal unemployment relief set to expire","url":"/US/video/numbers-federal-unemployment-relief-set-expire-71888009"}