-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases cross 14 million worldwide
-
Now Playing: Numbers of COVID-19 cases going wrong way in majority of states
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters remembers John Lewis
-
Now Playing: John Lewis in his own words
-
Now Playing: Schools in hotspots
-
Now Playing: ‘Strike for Black Lives’ protests held in over 100 cities
-
Now Playing: Lawyer found dead after judge’s son, husband shot
-
Now Playing: Thousands walk off jobs nationwide for ‘Strike for Black Lives’
-
Now Playing: Remembering John Lewis
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek opens up about battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: Scorching heat wave in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Portland on edge after protesters clash with federal agents
-
Now Playing: Promising signs in race to find COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: The personal postpartum advice Sara Haines shares to dads and partners
-
Now Playing: Federal judge’s family attacked in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Mississippi sees rapid rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Helicopter drops water on Mineral Fire in California
-
Now Playing: Storm hovers over Wyoming highway
-
Now Playing: Babysitter charged in death of Philadelphia 2-year-old