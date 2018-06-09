Transcript for NY Attorney General subpoenas every Catholic diocese in the state

Law enforcement officials and and new in new York and New Jersey opening a new investigation into the Catholic Church the attorney general's of those states. Are looking for new victims and possible old cover ops. In New York State every diocese is being subpoenaed Eyewitness News reporter rob Nelson is live at Saint Patrick's Cathedral. In midtown with the details rob. But afternoon date after that big scandal course in Pennsylvania officials now here in the Tri-State doing all they can to help ease. This ongoing crisis and they're making one thing. Very clear today if you are a victim of abuse. Please come fall. The attorneys general in both new York and New Jersey announced major initiatives today as the Catholic Church continues to wrestle with the latest chapter. In its massive sex abuse scandal. In New York attorney general Barbara Underwood is sending subpoenas to all eight diocese in the state. Seeking documents about allegations payments and internal investigations. The probe by her office will have both a criminal. And a civil component. The primary focus of that investigation is believed to be the diocese in buffalo none in our area. Meantime the archdiocese in New York did release a statement today saying it has cooperated for years but authorities and will do so again. At the same time the attorney general in New Jersey is now forming a task force to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy as well as any potential cover ups. The task force will. Have the power to present evidence to a state grand jury. In addition that task force will review. Agreements reached way back in 2002. Between diocese and law enforcement to make sure all reporting requirements are being met by the church. Now on top of these investigations both attorneys general are setting up hotlines for victims to report any abuse. In New Jersey that number is 85536365. Full rate and in New York the number is 18077177. Five time. Earlier this week cardinal Timothy Dolan said in an interview. He too feels the pain of this still growing scandal. When people say to me I know cardinal Dolan. We want to tell you we're we're really angry. Totally confused were relieved the bewildered. We're really frustrated. And I. Think me. They might expect me to be in the defense that was and I'll usually say nice to me is so don't mind. Because that can to have we're all in this state. Now the reason you're seeing all this action today of course because what happened in Pennsylvania. A report by grand jury there last month found that more than one. Thousand kids have been abuse over decades by more than 300. Priests all the time being protected. My church leaders that scandals gotten so bad that want arts vision and that is already call for hope Francis himself to resign alleging that the pontiff himself helped. In years a public. What I'm certainly town outside of saint Pat's rob Nelson channel seven eyewitness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.