NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women: NY AG

The independent investigation has concluded. The governor Andrew Cuomo. Sexually harassed multiple women. And in doing so violated federal and state law. Specifically. The investigation found that governor Andrew Cuomo. Sexually harass current and former. New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome. And non consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments. Of a suggestive. Sexual nature that created a hostile work environment. For women. The investigators independently corroborated and substantiated these facts. Through interviews. And evidence. Including contemporaneous notes and communications. This evidence will be made available to the public. Along with the report. This investigation was started after a number of women publicly. Allege that they had been sexually harassed by Governor Cuomo. And on March 1 of this year. The governor's office made a referral to my office. Pursuant to state executive law 638. Regarding these allegations. Executive last section 6338. Permits. The New York attorney general's office with the approval of the governor. Or when directed by the governor. To inquire into matters concerning the public peace. The public safety. In public justice. This referral issued by the governor enabled my office to appoint independent. Outside. Investigators listings in New York attorney general addition James just announcing an investigation found New York's Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women whose retaliated against one woman who came forward and created a hostile work environment. James launch that investigation justice several women accused Cuomo and an appropriate cases and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. The governor has apologize in public for clothes making people feel uncomfortable. But he had vehemently denied any wrongdoing in this case celebrated senior investigator reporter Aaron picture ski. An ABC news legal analyst Dan Abrams for more on this Aaron the attorney general's describes what she called a disturbing and clear picture painted by this investigation. Walk us through some of these key findings. Yet she called it conduct by Governor Cuomo that erodes the very fabric any character speak government. Diane over the last four months investigators that she appointed bound that governor almost sexually harassed multiple women. Including 980 current or former state employees. These women interacted with Governor Cuomo in a number of different circumstances. They also interacted investigators said. With a state police trooper who acted as almost driver and she is named in this report as well. This investigation found non consensual arching and suggestive comments that created what genes called a toxic work requirement. Diane there's been no immediate comment from Governor Cuomo in recent weeks so he has sought to undermine the integrity the investigation calling into question. Whether Julie Kim and a former prosecutor. But it at the B esta to exchange was truly independent because as a prosecutor. It investigated solemn and almost orbit. He is also sought to cast doubt on the women's story and it hurt after saying that. He apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable. He has had people will be shocked when they cure his side of the story. So far though the side presented by Christians are years to corroborate much of what we heard. Over the last several months about almost between your and to exchange said that it it does corrode the fabric of state government. And Danny attorney general said very clearly and that press conference that the governor violated federal and state laws so what could this mean for Cuomo legally. Rezko I think we'd separate out civil. From potential criminal and what didn't exactly mean as a legal matter. Took the attorney general here had the authority to compel testimony. To support the production of documents. But not pursuant to. Criminal law. This is basically in order Q issue a report. Which it sound like of course she's going to do and it is devastating. To Governor Cuomo but if there's going to be criminal charge. At least at this point it would still have to be brought. By the local district attorney that is not what she'd been empowered. To do here and that's why you have to listen very carefully took a different kind of allegation here. Meaning there is a different at a legal matter in the criminal law. Between comments. Bert did unwanted touching. Meaning an unwanted touching could be a criminal charge. Unwanted comments are more likely to be considered sexual harassment subject to possible. Civil losses. So will see what happens from here remember these state assembly is also doing its own investigation till some one might say well. This report it inevitably going to be queue for example impeachment proceedings in that state assembly not necessarily the case be. Call it the assembly is doing its own investigation. So deep is an important. And devastating for the governor. First piece in this. But they're a lot of additional questions that still need to be answered about what happened. They're sure aren't federal investigators were already reportedly looking at to concerns that Cuomo's administration withheld. Data about nursing home deaths in new York at the height of the pandemic he's also under and in soundly investigation as well. The governor has long again denied these charges and has asked the public and fellow lawmakers to withhold judgment until the investigation was over. This has been a special report from ABC.

