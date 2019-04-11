Transcript for NYPD commissioner to resign

NYPD commissioner James O'Neal is expected to step down. Political reporter Dave Evans City Hall with the very latest day. There we have been able to confirm here in just the last couple of minutes. James O'Neill the commissioner for the police department will be retiring. The mayor has notified us that there is a news conference scheduled for 2 o'clock this afternoon in the blue room here at City Hall. A few minutes ago I ran into a City Council member or won't name but he was on the telephone where he said police sources. And after he got off a telephone call I ask ourselves are the rumors turn to James O'Neal will be leaving the police department. He said yes and there's rumors are true then again the announcement has to schedule for 2 o'clock this afternoon. I ask that council member is very reasons why he is stepping down now. He said he feels that he has done everything he could. To change the police department and that he has some what frustrated with what has been wrong on in the last couple of months it was a very difficult situation for the police commissioner. During the entire area lot of controversy and the final officer Daniel hand taleo in that case. He has also overseen dramatic change within the police department. Moving the police department formed an error I'll stop and listen to a friend earlier much more community. He's seeing environment so. That has been how frustrating and also a successful mango for in the police department because again. Crime remains at record low levels despite all of these changes again at a news conference we've learned is scheduled for. 2 o'clock this afternoon here at City Hall with the mayor we believe the police commissioner will be there. We will keep you posted on Hopkins.

