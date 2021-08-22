Transcript for Off-duty cop fatally shot in Houston restaurant

All the duty New Orleans officer was just in showing his Saturday night visiting a town like so many people. He was outside this restaurant here the grotto where like Eddie galleria helped police say he was outside on this patio when he was shot and killed. In what police believe was an attempted robbery. I take a look at this Houston police just releasing these surveillance noticed blood. Of the two suspects who they say shot and killed that officer. That officer having dinner with friends around fight tonight they were visiting Houston from New Orleans when two men with guns approached them from this side of the patio. Still not clear what the suspects asked for. The witnesses say the victims comply. Despite that though one of the suspect shot and killed that off duty police officer. The other victim in critical condition. Police still searching for the two suspects tonight. She thinner did speak with us he was emotional. Said he was magic he had this strong a strong message to the community. We batted in this. And I'm not going led by as the Jeep and everybody's standing with me right now they let up new look does. Ted on outfitted. So we're not actually knew and when you act what did you don't believe what can we do well stated. Somebody knows they'll. That I want everybody in every neighborhood. The stand up give us some compromises so weakened did get these individuals. Their custody. And the two suspects are described as black men one in a black hoodie and black pants the other man in a white a bloody and black pants. They drove off in a gray or silver Altima with paper plates he. Now as you can see here is still an active scene crime tape surrounding this area and officers inside trying to piece together what exactly happened and combing through surveillance footage. Now Houston police tell us they are already working closely with the New Orleans Police Department. They're superintendent putting out a statement thanking the chief adding that he serve in that Houston police we'll work diligently to sign this suspect.

