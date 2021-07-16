Transcript for 1 officer dead following 11-hour standoff in Texas

Breaking overnight in eleven hour standoff in Texas has ended with a police officer dead and a suspecting custody. Authorities in level Lynn near Atlantic say a man barricaded himself inside of the home. They say he opened fire responding officers killing the swat team commander and wounding four other officers. 22 year old suspect is now being treated at the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.