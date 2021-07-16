1 officer dead following 11-hour standoff in Texas

Authorities in Levelland say a man barricaded himself inside a home and opened fire at responding officers.
Breaking overnight in eleven hour standoff in Texas has ended with a police officer dead and a suspecting custody. Authorities in level Lynn near Atlantic say a man barricaded himself inside of the home. They say he opened fire responding officers killing the swat team commander and wounding four other officers. 22 year old suspect is now being treated at the hospital.

