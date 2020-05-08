The ongoing fight to protect health care workers

More
ABC News’ Will Carr reports on Direct Relief, a non-profit in California that’s providing personal protective equipment to thousands of health clinics across the country.
3:58 | 08/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The ongoing fight to protect health care workers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"ABC News’ Will Carr reports on Direct Relief, a non-profit in California that’s providing personal protective equipment to thousands of health clinics across the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72177204","title":"The ongoing fight to protect health care workers","url":"/US/video/ongoing-fight-protect-health-care-workers-72177204"}