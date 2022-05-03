Parkland survivor ‘wasn’t too surprised’ by school shooting in Texas

Sari Kaufman was a 15-year-old student in 2018 when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live