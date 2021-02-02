Transcript for Parts of New Jersey buried under 2 1/2 feet of snow

Two new storms moving across the country as a northeast digs out from that slow moving nor'easter parts of New Jersey are waking up under two and a half feet of snow. And the snow is still coming down in some places chief meteorologist ginger zee is in Manhattan this morning with more. A ginger what's the latest on this storm what is it gone. We have we're not gotten it's darting back and some 36 dollars it'll be 48 hours for most people and it's finally said and done right now Hymie Diane. We are enshrined in what is now the biggest storm and five years and by this afternoon after we give another inch or so. We can make into the top ten snowfalls of all time here in New York City still it's a big deal from here back to Pennsylvania and New Jersey where we sell well. Over. Thirty inches of snow in some places a look at some of the numbers they just want to bring you that the numbers like Newton New Jersey at 32 inches Nazareth Pennsylvania 31 inches even Wilmington Massachusetts. Picking up to twenty inches and it really dependent on how much mixing you ended up having some Boston had quite a bit they only end up with a couple inches but just they're northwest it was like a buttons plus. Now he we still have winter storm warnings that stretch all the way down into West Virginia Washington DC this morning has a winter weather advisory. Because those wraparound snow bands are going to be with Esther today and even early tomorrow into New England. Then we will finally say good bye to this storm but not before it leaves another couple of inches and some of the highest elevations. The New England you could still pick up a half foot to a foot on top of what. You learn he had so a pretty epic won here at this hour February Diane. And ginger or another you're watching these 2 new storms this morning a what can we expect on that front it's hard to even. So many people dealing with the kind of so they are. All right trying to get out of something like this remember we had two to three and a half inch per hour snowfall rates yesterday so I don't think we'll we'll see that with the new storms but we do have new ones to watch and this is where it's gonna start getting really active and feeling like you're just getting punished for. Fund funds. That new storm will make its way across that big a mix in Chicago's snow all the Lipton Travers city Michigan and warm like a rain event from Indianapolis to the south. But there's another one. Right behind it that's going to make its way across during the weekend and can be clicked in the midwest but that and a kind of wrap up here in the northeast and we could have Morse now by Super Bowl Sunday. And this is the big deal behind all of that. Big time Siberian fresh there. Polar express is on it feels like nearly sixty below in the northern plains and a feeling almost fifty below in Minneapolis on Sunday morning. Chicago ends northwest Indiana waking up. It feels like about 35 below so February is no joke so far tie him. Our angle is Groundhog Day but we are relying on our meteorologist for our weather for cats instead ginger thank you. That's right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.