Transcript for At least 8 people killed in huge fire that destroyed 35 boats at Alabama dock

Received a call at approximately 1240. Boat old fire. At this story the Jackson County port marine dog be. Auto probable that. Doc appeared to be about 30% involved. That far because of its location though on the immigrants out of but the problem in them so I'd rather. Calls substantial access problems for firefighters to get to fire. And it sank. Egress problems for occupants of that boat dog to exit. The end of the day what's borrows extinguished. We determine approximately thirty felt we believe thirty found about thirty filed vessels were destroyed. Those vessels ranged in size from somewhere around twenty fluid. Over forty foot. House votes to par on tapes several people occupied those house votes as the primary residence. Our first actions for today to rescue the occupants that were in the water. In addition to extinguishing a fire rescue out Wednesday had jumped off the boats are off the dog and there were in the water. Recovered seven of those there were transported to a local hospital house medical center. Treated released no end minor injuries and no injuries mostly just from. Koppel dharma tub condition because of the weather in the water temperature. Multiple boats sought similar lament the dog some of them floated away from the morning's. Floated away from the dark and soft in the lake. We. A quick response and or quick request and a quick response from local dive teams and many local agencies and those that danger still work. The immediate effort was to try to account for how many they were on the boats that proved difficult because. The nature of people coming go and often houseboat to not know and how many people were stale news. The original. Unaccounted number I guess the number that we felt like was fairly reasonable. Was eight people. At this point in confirm eight fatalities. We cannot. Route that was. There's no identification for that there's going to be a process. Notification. Identification in some cases and then notification. Before we can release those individuals Maine's.

