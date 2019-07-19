Transcript for Police use DNA to make arrest in decades-old cold case murder of child

A 31 year cold case solved we have made arrests in the cold case of the homicide of Christine Cole ten year old Christine Cole left her home on January 6 1988. To go to a market. 54 days later on February 28. Her body washed up on a war repeat. Which Sony you know we have we are lost to because and we knew that she wasn't coming back. Her murder left unsolved until now 59 year old Zhao Montero was arrested last night after DNA found on Christine pants. Matched hit. Click poll Christine brother was just five at the time. Instead his sister's murder destroyed his family it's sore and so he's going to be sore but today gives them a little closure. I fear replaces the confirmed via. Rest detective Susan core Mir has been working tirelessly on the case in orders last year I opened the Christine Cole case she says they got DNA from Montero yesterday morning. And arrested him last night as he was leaving work in Woonsocket there was no relationship as far as we can show he was a stranger Christine Coles case is one of fifty till unsolved case is represented on the cold case cards. An initiative started by detective corps Amir. Cold the queen of hearts is the first one solves. I continue to work on this I hope that this is a message to the people that. Are responsible for these crimes that we are coming for you and we're not giving up.

