Police find secret underground lair, shooting range at gang hideout in California

An alleged gang hideaway in California hid more than just crime suspects -- it included a hidden manhole cover that was lifted to reveal an AR-15 assault rifle and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
0:20 | 02/09/19

Transcript for Police find secret underground lair, shooting range at gang hideout in California
We'll take a look at these pictures posted by Fontana police they found weapons and an underground shooting range while serving a warrant. Police say this happened at the home of a known gang member they also done numerous weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition including. A hundred round drama for an a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

