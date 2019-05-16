Police officer helps couple with proposal in fake traffic stop

More
This Arizona sheriff helped one man propose to his girlfriend by pulling her over in a specially planned fake traffic stop.
1:03 | 05/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer helps couple with proposal in fake traffic stop
So we got a busy morning this morning to get juvenile redirecting bill and and we got a policy graduation coming up in bed and an event. In the community but we want to take a limited time to output of our citizens out he was deposed today. So we're getting ready to do that we're waiting for him we're gonna pull a traffic stop autumn. And he's gonna. And it. Then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"This Arizona sheriff helped one man propose to his girlfriend by pulling her over in a specially planned fake traffic stop.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63076208","title":"Police officer helps couple with proposal in fake traffic stop","url":"/US/video/police-officer-helps-couple-proposal-fake-traffic-stop-63076208"}