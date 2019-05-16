Transcript for Police officer helps couple with proposal in fake traffic stop

So we got a busy morning this morning to get juvenile redirecting bill and and we got a policy graduation coming up in bed and an event. In the community but we want to take a limited time to output of our citizens out he was deposed today. So we're getting ready to do that we're waiting for him we're gonna pull a traffic stop autumn. And he's gonna. And it. Then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.