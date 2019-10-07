Transcript for Police shooting victim's family says Buttigieg should suspend officer without pay

We are as in the mayor and he happened Dodi and their make a right recommendation. Bay. Com Sargent own ill be placed on leave pending an investigation. Without pay. It's unfair to little Logan family. It's unfair that with tax payers a stop being India him and his friends as well that this officer. Is receiving his pay. From taking a life from this turner that's. The mayor has saved east with the Logan family he won't change in the community. This here is. The time mayor. This is the time mayor Pete to step up and make your own demands and changes you don't inane. A police board or anybody else view. As our mayor we asking you to Obey this demand that we will be given him today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.