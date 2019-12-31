Transcript for Prepping for the NYC ball drop

The clock is ticking down to the end of the decade just hours until the ball drops in New York City thousands have already descended on Times Square. The ball drop the celebration ended euphoria of the songs the singing and dancing and you know just. Back a real big party. Just wonderful that a tell everybody they should experience at least once. As the finishing touches are made here on the other side of the world it's already 20/20. In Thailand under massive fireworks display and lighting up the Bangkok's diet revelers looked down. In China a light show capping off cheerful celebration. In Beijing. More than a million people heading to Australia's Sydney harbor it's fireworks show continuing in spite of the country's ongoing battle with wildfires. In the US as millions gear up to party law enforcement is stepping up security. NYPD will be working in conjunction with the FBI Homeland Security. In Times Square alone there will be thousands of officers on hand alongside weapons in canine teams in each year for the first time drones will also be used for surveillance purposes. And we'll have intelligence officers outside out there as Los shall visitors emergency service units. And then as well with our federal of the global partners. The NYPD chief says the Times Square ball drop is going to be the most well policed protected event on the earth. But of those ongoing efforts to end this year and start next here at the safest way possible. Cover all ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.