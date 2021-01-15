Transcript for President-elect Biden unveils $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan

And we're just moments away now from the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange stocks are set to open lower despite optimism over president elect Biden's new stimulus plan. ABC news business correspondent Jeter Bolton is here did you what do you think this plan would mean for the economy. While they it is the necessary lifeline it's gonna help workers at families and businesses there are so many components to this if it passes we have to underline that. That would really support our economy keep in mind there are eighteen million plus Americans receiving some of form of unemployment benefits right now. And part of the president elect's plan he unveiled last night of course extends unemployment insurance payments it bar's it convictions. There's also support via stimulus so all of that shows up well for our economy because I and is you know what we collectively spend as consumers. Is two thirds of our economic activity. So this is neck and neck a positive. Points contentious point. That is included in that plan that the president elect unveiled last night. He is the 350 billion dollars worth of support to state and local municipalities the GOP had fought back for a long time they may still. That picture you shot me on my. Obviously helpful large national economy. And may have found nearly half check Diana people say OK state budgets that sounds kinda boring but it hasn't very specific. The resource is that we all news I mean if states can't balance their budgets. They end up crying for example emergency workers in some states nursing and sending in some states. Teachers I mean these are real things that affect their daily lives of us also it's that support is able to be passed. By the new congress that would also give a shot in the arm to our economy to hand man we just. The opening bell there on Wall Street Dow is currently down of that. 200 points. It did I want to continue with the stimulus plan a little bit bigger than the big concern. With this plan an Eddy and any spending plan from critics is debt. Then you're talking about balancing budgets had ear oh how do you go about weighing those two things right now. Well right now I see what most economists I've been speaking with are talking about is the fact that we and we came out of the last recession from 2007 to 2009. We made some mistakes in pulling back stimulus a little bit too soon it took us longer to get out of the recovery and then it could have. So the silver lining in this is I think a lot of people view we're helping to manage the administration a lot of investors. And they kind of know that we just need the extra support right now we even heard from Jerome Powell the Fed chair yesterday in a Q and amp Princeton University. Saying it is much too soon to take away any kind of support and basically the economy needs all the help it can get so I think the mentality if you like. Is it more supports. He's better than last especially at this juncture. One analogy I have heard news often which I think makes all the sense in the world the debt is not great to your point Diane and we have to talk about it. But it's as if you're outside of your home your senior home burned down. You're not gonna complain to the firefighters about potential water damage to your house. While your home is burning down so the dad is not great we are spending more than we're taking and no Wear helmets statement. But we need to spend now we need this lifeline even the president elect speaking last night about a bridge he used an outward a lot any idea is just to support us all. Until vaccines become more widely distributed until collective we. We feel more comfortable going to bars or restaurants are getting on airplanes is staying in hotels. All of that right now even if that's permitted in every single state which as we know what is knots. There's a lot of consumer stooges don't feel comfortable doing that once the vaccines are a little bit more prevalent widespread people feel like they can happen if they want and it's. That changes consumer behavior again that helps our economy I did terrible thank you for that.

