Private companies making space big business

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with author Ashlee Vance about his book “When the Heavens Went on Sale” and the growing privatization of space.

June 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live