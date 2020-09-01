Transcript for She says she reported Epstein’s abuse in 1996 and now her art honors fellow survivors

Campaigning these beautiful survivors these women. You can see not only there outward beauty but there and our beauty. With each person I'm drawing a realist that's another person who has heart and each one of those should have never happened he reported as so many years before. And my name is Maria Connor and I first reported Jeffrey Epstein to the authorities in 1996. I absolutely stopped painting because of that scene you know we're going start again because of him because I wanted to honor the victims. Piece of the survivors are still standing in the permits of the series it is strength. And power in numbers. Virginia and then Michelle. And then Shawntae. Generally son Courtney eat anything. I want and it took portraying. How beautiful. And how strongly are but also. How determining our music is her.

