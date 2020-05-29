Roof of Texas bar partially collapses after heavy rain

The roof of The Dixie Chicken, a well-known hangout near the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, collapsed during heavy rainfall.
0:24 | 05/29/20

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

