Sandy Hook survivor’s message to voters on gun violence

Grace Fischer, who witnessed an unthinkable tragedy at her elementary school in 2012, is now fighting for gun violence prevention in the U.S.

October 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live