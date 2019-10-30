Transcript for Santa Rosa mayor discusses response to Kincade Fire

We actually have. The mayor. Ciena rose with us right now it's Tom she went Helm I wanna talk to you for a second because. This is unbelievable so you have the Kincaid fire raging and now all of the people in your city of had to evacuate as well because it's moving closer correct. Not everyone's cameras about 60000 people. That are mandatory evacuation orders so who. We here's a real good news last night the firefighters do an excellent job we're he now evaluating work with cal fire in share RE incendiary. Act and act. So as as mayor what is the biggest concern. That you have for your particular region. Obviously it is personal safety because just Yahoo! last week we had our first our our our second public safety are shut off. Which creates an additional challenges when we had intersections. Going dark. We just came out of that when this fire started in in just yesterday started PG and he started another public safety Paris. So we have a lot of different areas of focus primarily it's all about safety in a fire. And now it that looks like at least the southern edge of the fire has been contain. It's and our focus is going to go back more to either we population. Syria those additional resources. What's also been that challenge is it's now getting very old ice. I got into the thirties and so there are still because the public safety are shut off there's so many problems without gas or electricity. So we're trying to balance all its needs for our community. And what's your message to the residents. Me in your community and in what do you say to people who don't even live in California what do you want them to know about these wildfires. The patriots out plan we preach in has Medina and sixty. Fires. Notes or did you measure asked to evacuate evacuate. Making reference to two years ago when we lost a fire percent of our actions are ironed. Our area. Avenue evacuate when the fire was literally two blocks behind us this time is much more orderly and some of our community members want to get back. But again listen mean to the firefighters. And cal fire. We will let people Riyadh right here is what is it two days ago so everyone needs to have a plan please listen to your public officials. We're not doing this because there's nothing else to do or don't it because safety is Muslim. Or concern of ours. Absolutely safety is number one thank you for joining us the mayor of Santa rose. Tom sweat home thank you so much for being with us.

